CBS Sports rates Georgia football front 7 as the best in college football

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

09/16/23 - South Carolina vs. Georgia Georgia defensive lineman Mykel Williams (13) during Georgias game against South Carolina on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

Perhaps the biggest reason Georgia won back-to-back national championships was because it had the best defensive front in the country.

Whether it be Nolan Smith or Travon Walker, Georgia has been at its best when the defense has been powered by the defensive front. And that looks to be the case again in 2024, as David Cobb of CBS Sports rated Georgia as the No. 1 front-seven in college football.

“It’s business as usual for the Georgia defense under coach Kirby Smart, which means the Bulldogs are going to be an issue for everyone up front,” Cobb wrote. “Mykel Williams is a potential first-round draft pick after two productive years on the edge. Nazir Stackhouse and Warren Brinson have taken the journeymen approach at defensive tackle but are also destined for an NFL payday once they conclude their fifth seasons as hulking run-stuffers.”

