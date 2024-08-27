College

Carson Beck sharing NIL wealth, Georgia O-Line also appears in upcoming commercial

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

Carson Beck (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) before Georgia's game against Tennessee at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

ATHENS — Kirby Smart and the Georgia football team know the value of having an NFL-ready quarterback like Carson Beck under center this season.

More importantly, Beck knows the value of his teammates, and that’s why he cut his offensive linemen in on his latest NIL deal.

Beck punted tens of thousands of dollars in an upcoming NIL deal by including his starting offensive line in the deal, per Dan Everett of the Everett Sports Management (ESM) agency.

Georgia safety Malaki Starks and tight end Oscar Delp will also be part of the commercial, along with Beck’s sister, Kylie.

Read more at DawgNation.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!