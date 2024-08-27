Carson Beck sharing NIL wealth, Georgia O-Line also appears in upcoming commercial

ATHENS — Kirby Smart and the Georgia football team know the value of having an NFL-ready quarterback like Carson Beck under center this season.

More importantly, Beck knows the value of his teammates, and that’s why he cut his offensive linemen in on his latest NIL deal.

Beck punted tens of thousands of dollars in an upcoming NIL deal by including his starting offensive line in the deal, per Dan Everett of the Everett Sports Management (ESM) agency.

Georgia safety Malaki Starks and tight end Oscar Delp will also be part of the commercial, along with Beck’s sister, Kylie.

