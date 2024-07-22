College

Carson Beck ready to benefit from helmet radio, iPad technology

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

Carson Beck (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) during Georgia's practice session in Athens, Ga., on Tuesday, March 12, 2024. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

ATHENS — Carson Beck is among the quarterbacks who figure to benefit from the technology being introduced into the collegiate game this season.

iPads will be allowed on the game day sidelines and teams will have the option of using helmet communication — one player on the field, offense and defense.

The coach-to-player helmet communication will be shut off with 15 seconds remaining on the play clock or when the ball is snapped — whatever comes first.

Helmet-to-player communication has been used since 1994.

