Carson Beck: ‘Everything was better’ for Georgia offense in 45-3 win over Ball State

09/02/23 - UT Martin vs. Georgia Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) during Georgias game against UT Martin on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

Carson Beck moved to 2-0 as the Georgia starting quarterback on Saturday, and he felt good about how he went about it.

“I felt good I felt comfortable, (and) I felt confident as well,” Beck told ESPN after the game. “I thought we executed at a high level.”

Georgia struck for four touchdowns in the second quarter of its 45-3 win over Ball State at Sanford Stadium, moving to 2-0 with a home game against South Carolina on deck.

Beck was 23-of-30 passing for 283 yards and 2 touchdowns and an interception before leaving the game at the end of the third quarter.

