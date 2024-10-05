Bulldogs take care of Auburn once again

ATHENS — Perhaps the most telling image from Saturday’s game in the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry was how empty one part of the Georgia student section was in the third quarter.

The game was far from over by that point, but the writing was already on the wall.

Georgia was going to roll to another win over a rivalry that has been increasingly one-sided in the confines of Sanford Stadium.

The Bulldogs came away with a 31-13 win on Saturday, bouncing back from last week’s loss to Alabama.

