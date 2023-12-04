Brock Vandagriff to reportedly enter transfer portal

Georgia quarterback Brock Vandagriff will look to finish his career elsewhere, as Rusty Mansell of DawgsHQ reports that Vandagriff is set to enter the transfer portal.

Vandagriff spent the past three seasons at Georgia after signing as a 5-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting cycle. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Vandagriff saw action in eight games this season as Carson Beck’s backup. He completed 12 of his 18 pass attempts for 165 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Behind Beck on the depth chart is redshirt sophomore Gunner Stockton. Georgia also holds commitments from 2024 quarterbacks Dylan Raiola and Ryan Puglisi.

Beck is draft-eligible after starting all 13 games for Georgia this season. A decision regarding his future has not yet been made.

The move does not come as a surprise for Vandagriff, as he was considered a possible transfer portal player this past spring.

Vandagriff is the second Bulldog to enter the portal today, after defensive lineman Jonathan Jefferson entered the portal this morning.

The transfer portal opened on Monday and will close on Jan. 2. Players who have not yet transferred are granted a one-time transfer exemption from the NCAA. Georgia previously saw Darris Smith enter the transfer portal as well.

The Bulldogs knew they would have some transfer portal defections after Saturday’s loss to Alabama.

