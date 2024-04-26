Brock Bowers taken by Las Vegas Raiders in first round of 2024 NFL Draft

Brock Bowers has a new home, as the Georgia tight end was taken by the Las Vegas Raiders in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft with pick No. 13.

Bowers is the first tight end off the board, in addition to being the first Bulldog drafted in this year’s draft.

“There’s not a lot of questions about Brock Bowers. It’s just the opposite,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said of Bowers. “When they’re calling, most of them as a matter of fact say, ‘Well, I don’t even need to ask you about Bowers. I know how you feel about him,’ or ‘I don’t need to ask you about Bowers, I’ve seen the tape.’ It speaks for itself. You don’t get those questions. With Brock, there’s just not a lot of questions. He’s a very safe bet.”

Bowers is the first player to win the Mackey Award twice, going to the nation’s best tight end. Bowers led Georgia in receiving in each of his three seasons in Athens. He was also All-American honors in each of his three seasons in college.

