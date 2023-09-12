College

Ben Watson pays Brock Bowers ultimate compliment with Michael Jordan comparison

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

09/02/23 - UT Martin vs. Georgia Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (19) during Georgias game against UT Martin on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

ATHENS — The praise for Georgia football tight end Brock Bowers simply cannot get any higher than what Super Bowl champion Ben Watson doled out Monday night.

Watson, a former Georgia tight end himself, compared Bowers to NBA All-Time Great Michael Jordan during his appearance on the DawgNation Ingles On The Beat Show.

“Brock Bowers is (like) Michael Jordan,” Watson said, discussing the 2023 Bulldogs . “A guy who could do everything, just like Jordan could play offense, play defense, he could dunk, he could shoot the jumper, he could motivate you.

“When I watch Brock Bowers, he’s the most complete player at any position.”

