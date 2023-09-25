AP Poll Top 25 rankings Week 5: Georgia remains No. 1 but Kirk Herbstreit drops UGA to No. 2

ATHENS — Georgia still hasn’t played its best game, with Kirby Smart acknowledging that after the team’s 49-21 win over UAB.

Yet the Bulldogs still find themselves as the No. 1 ranked team in the country in the AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 5. Georgia has been No. 1 in each poll this season. Georgia is also the No. 1 ranked team in the Coaches Poll.

Not everyone though has the Bulldogs at No. 1, with ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit slotting them in as the No. 2 team. Herbstreit called Georgia the most talented team in the country but placed the Washington Huskies as the No. 1 team in his rankings. Washington is 4-0, with the Huskies beating Cal 59-32.

The offense put forth its best effort yet on Saturday. The Bulldogs saw Carson Beck throw for a career-best 337 yards and account for 4 touchdowns. Running back Daijun Edwards ran for 2 touchdowns as well, with Georgia scoring touchdowns on all six of its red zone trips.

“I really thought the offense did play to the standard tonight. It would be hard to argue they didn’t,” Smart said. “The defense played in spurts. It was the closest we came to the standard. Not domination or not what we want but it was much better in spurts and the standard was there.”

Georgia did give up another touchdown in a two-minute drill setting, while the Bulldogs lost two fumbles on special teams.

The Bulldogs will want to clean those areas up as they go on the road this week against Auburn. This will be Georgia’s first road game of the season for the Bulldogs. Auburn lost 27-10 on the road against Texas A&M this weekend.

Smart hadn’t seen too much of Auburn as of Saturday night, but with Hugh Freeze coaching Auburn he knows it will be a difficult game.

