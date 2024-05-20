College

Anthony Edwards has the perfect jab for Charles Barkley after reaching the conference finals

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

Denver Nuggets v Minnesota Timberwolves - Game Six MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - MAY 16: Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves celebrates against the Denver Nuggets during the fourth quarter in Game Six of the Western Conference Second Round Playoffs at Target Center on May 16, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images) (David Berding/Getty Images)

Anthony Edwards has done something that hasn’t been done in over 20 years.

He’ll get Charles Barkley to visit Minneapolis.

Edwards helped lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to an upset of the defending champion Denver Nuggets. Minnesota overcame a 20-point deficit, the largest ever in a game 7, to win 98-90. The win puts Minnesota in the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2004. Edwards was just 2 the last time that happened.

In a post-game interview with the Inside the NBA crew on TNT, Charles Barkley remarked that this would be the first time since that 2004 season that he and the show would be visiting Minneapolis.

