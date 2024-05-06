No. 19 Georgia blasts No. 13 Vanderbilt in historic sweep

ATHENS -- Georgia baseball’s offense finished a weekend of total domination with another explosive win over No. 13 Vanderbilt, 11-7.

The No. 19-ranked Bulldogs (35-12, 13-11 SEC) swept the Commodores for the first time since 2003 and posted their highest-scoring SEC series of the season. UGA run-ruled Vanderbilt 10-0 on Friday and 14-4 on Saturday at Foley Field.

Charlie Condon made more home run history on Sunday, climbing into the SEC’s second-place spot for single-season homers (33).

The projected No. 1 overall draft pick is tied with Florida’s Jac Caglianone, who set the total a year ago. Caglianone accomplished the feat in 71 games. Condon only needed 47.

