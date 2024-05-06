College

No. 19 Georgia blasts No. 13 Vanderbilt in historic sweep

By Jack Leo, DawgNation

Charlie Condon (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia first baseman and outfielder Charlie Condon (24) during Georgia's game against Vanderbilt at Foley Field in Athens, Ga., on Sunday, May 05, 2024. (Kari Hodges/UGAAA) (Kari Hodges/Kari Hodges/UGAAA)

ATHENS -- Georgia baseball’s offense finished a weekend of total domination with another explosive win over No. 13 Vanderbilt, 11-7.

The No. 19-ranked Bulldogs (35-12, 13-11 SEC) swept the Commodores for the first time since 2003 and posted their highest-scoring SEC series of the season. UGA run-ruled Vanderbilt 10-0 on Friday and 14-4 on Saturday at Foley Field.

Charlie Condon made more home run history on Sunday, climbing into the SEC’s second-place spot for single-season homers (33).

The projected No. 1 overall draft pick is tied with Florida’s Jac Caglianone, who set the total a year ago. Caglianone accomplished the feat in 71 games. Condon only needed 47.

Read more at DawgNation.

