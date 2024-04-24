College

Amarius Mims: 3 things to know about Georgia offensive tackle before 2024 NFL Draft

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

11/18/23 - Georgia vs. Tennessee Georgia offensive lineman Amarius Mims (77) during Georgias game against Tennessee at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

ATHENS — Georgia offensive tackle Amarius Mims represents an attractive — and hulking — first-round prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-7, 340-pound Mims boasts just 17 percent body fat with a rare blend of power and speed.

NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. has cited Mims’ relative lack of experience in comparison with other first-round prospects, as Mims started just eight games and played 655 snaps.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart put that into perspective during the NFL Draft evaluation process, however.

