4-star Ohio QB Ryan Montgomery commits to Georgia

By Jeff Sentell, DawgNation

The entire Georgia football coaching staff did its job recruiting Ryan Montgomery. Mike Bobo did and so did analysts Montgomery Van Gorder and Brandon Streeter.

They all did, including a great initial gesture by former offensive coordinator Todd Monken before and when he offered Montgomery.

Those current and former staffers all had a hand. That said, the biggest catalyst he’s a ‘Dawg today would be the Georgia football program itself.

Montgomery committed to UGA moments ago among a final group that included Florida and South Carolina.

He committed to what he continually saw on the practice field. The future NFL bodies. The competition. The blood, sweat and tears.

