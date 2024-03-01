College

3 things: Georgia stars enter spotlight of 2024 NFL Combine, millions at stake

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

INDIANAPOLIS — The 2024 NFL Combine is about to heat up in earnest, and Georgia football figures to be in the middle of it.

The Bulldogs could have as many as four former players taking part in drill work today (TV: NFL Network, 3 p.m.) depending on if Brock Bowers decides to go through drills.

Georgia will have three defensive backs in the mix, with Kamari Lassiter, Javon Bullard and Tykee Smith hoping to measure up well against others, including projected first-round Alabama picks Kool-Aid McKinstry and Terrion Arnold.

The interview session figures to produce plenty of headlines, as well, both for Georgia and other elite programs as quarterbacks will take to the podiums.

The Bulldogs have four fan-favorites taking part in interviews that will be posted on DawgNation.com, as tailbacks Kendal Milton and Daijun Edwards will share their stories along with receivers Ladd McConkey and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint.

