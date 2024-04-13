2024 Georgia G-Day, Carson Beck, RBU and emerging playmakers among 3 things to watch

ATHENS -- Georgia football will be on display for all to see on G-Day, with quarterback Carson Beck the starring attraction and the promise of emerging players.

The annual scrimmage kicks off at 1 p.m. at Sanford Stadium (Streaming: ESPN-Plus, SEC Network-Plus) with sunny skies and a high of 75 expected.

There will be plenty of heat on the field, as well, with players and position groups going head-to-head amid the scripted scrimmage.

The Bulldogs will be split into two squads for the game, historically with the first-team offense and first-team defense on opposite sidelines, and likewise for the second-team.

