2024 Georgia G-Day, Carson Beck, RBU and emerging playmakers among 3 things to watch

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

Carson Beck (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) during Georgia's scrimmage on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

ATHENS -- Georgia football will be on display for all to see on G-Day, with quarterback Carson Beck the starring attraction and the promise of emerging players.

The annual scrimmage kicks off at 1 p.m. at Sanford Stadium (Streaming: ESPN-Plus, SEC Network-Plus) with sunny skies and a high of 75 expected.

There will be plenty of heat on the field, as well, with players and position groups going head-to-head amid the scripted scrimmage.

The Bulldogs will be split into two squads for the game, historically with the first-team offense and first-team defense on opposite sidelines, and likewise for the second-team.

