Braves' Spencer Strider shut down for 4 weeks because of inflammation in his right elbow

ATLANTA — Atlanta Braves right-hander Spencer Strider will be shut down from throwing for four weeks because of inflammation in his right elbow, the team announced Monday.

Strider, who had been placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday, had a consultation with Dr. Keith Meister before they decided on four weeks. Strider will have another MRI at the end of that period and would begin “throwing progression” if test were to show the inflammation had cleared, the team said.

Strider left Friday's 7-5 loss at the New York Mets in the fourth inning due to right shoulder and elbow soreness. Braves manager Walt Weiss said the team also was concerned about a dramatic decline in Strider's velocity.

Strider has a history of arm problems. He underwent Tommy John surgery in 2019 and had the UCL in his right elbow repaired with an internal brace in April 2024.

Rookie right-hander JR Ritchie, who pitched in relief behind Strider on Friday, will move into the rotation and has been scheduled to start Wednesday night's game against San Francisco.

Strider allowed six hits, including three homers, and a season-worst seven earned runs in three innings on Friday.

Strider was making his eighth start of the season for the first-place Braves after missing the first 34 games recovering from a strained left oblique. He is 4-2 with a 5.31 ERA this season.

Strider led the major leagues with 20 wins and an Atlanta-record 281 strikeouts in 2023.

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