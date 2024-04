Orlando Arcia drove in the go ahead run in the 10th and the Braves held on to beat the Astros 5-4 Wednesday afternoon in Houston.

The Braves have now won four in a row and are now 8-3 on the road this year.

Marcell Ozuna hit his league leading eighth home run while Ronald Acuna Jr. added his first of the season.

Read HERE for the rest of the story.

