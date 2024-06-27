Atlanta Hawks select French wing Zaccharie Risacher No. 1 overall in 2024 NBA Draft

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks seem to be building for the future as they selected 19-year-old French wing Zaccharie Risacher No. 1 overall in the 2024 NBA Draft on Wednesday evening.

Risacher averaged 11.1 points and four rebounds across the EuroCup and Pro A playing for JL Bourg in France’s LNB Élite league. He also played on France’s U16, U17 and U19 teams.

Risacher is a versatile 3-level scorer with slashing ability and a knack for scoring the basketball. He also has the defensive tools that projects to the NBA as a potential high-level defender.

There have been no indications that the Hawks will be trading out of the selection as Risacher appears primed to be the next piece alongside Trae Young, Dejounte Murray and the Hawks’ young core.

The Hawks stunned everyone when they won the NBA Draft Lottery in May. Atlanta only had a 3% chance at the top pick. It’s the first time the Hawks have won the lottery since it began in 1985.

The Hawks finished the 2023 season with a 41-41 record and lost the NBA Play-In game to the Chicago Bulls 131-116.

Atlanta rap legends Jeezy and 2 Chainz also performed for fans at State Farm Arena during the Hawks’ watch party.