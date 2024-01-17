WSB Triple Team Traffic Tutorial

**How do I hear audio alerts? Every incident on the Triple Team Traffic App has an audio alert from one of our traffic experts attached to it. These reports play automatically when you drive within a certain distance of them and will even play in the background, thru Bluetooth, and with the phone screen off.

**How do I play the most recent audio alert? Press the bell icon to hear the most recent audio alert that played on your route. If you have just started using the app and no alert has already played, the icon will not be highlighted and no alert will play.

**How do I call the WSB Traffic Center? Press the phone icon on the bottom right of the map to call and report trouble to WSB 24/7/365. You will also find a big icon for this in the Drive Mode tab.

**How to read/hear details about each incident on-demand: Press each incident pin on the map to read details about it and to hear the traffic report about it when you want.

**Opening the Menu: Press the menu lines on the bottom left to see all menu options for the app. Press "Map View" to re-open the map.

**Turning map layers off/on: Press the layers button on the bottom right to choose which traffic data you do/do not want to see

**Search for destinations/directions: Use the search bar above the map to find destinations by address. Recent ones you have searched will show up below this for easy use.

** What is Drive Mode? Slide the Drive Mode tab from the right over the map to make calling the Traffic Center easier and to easily hear WSB Triple Team Traffic’s most recent traffic report. We encourage keeping this tab open while you’re driving, to minimize distractions.

**Where do I adjust settings? Open this in the side menu to turn on/off Bluetooth options and to manage which the regions from which you receive WSB Triple Team Traffic push alerts. Hard to believe this is where you would find it, right?

**Where do I manage push alerts? Choose where you live and drive to receive notifications of bigger, unusual traffic problems in your area. Note that I-285 goes through several of these regions. If you don't know where you're driving, then you've got bigger problems than push alerts.

**How do I rate or report a problem with the app? Press the Feedback tab. If you want to give it a star rating, press "I like the app"; this sends you directly to your store to rate it (and we would love if you did!) And if you are finding glitches, press "There is a problem" and email us your trouble. We will return all queries promptly, unless they're ridiculous. Then we will print and burn them with moderate glee.

**You can hear the most recent WSB Radio Report by pressing that tab in the menu. These reports play live, around the clock, on News 95.5/AM750 WSB and the WSB Radio App.