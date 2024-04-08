On Air

Q: What is wrong with my 10-15 feet tall crape myrtles?

By Ashley Frasca

A crape myrtle in decline (Judy Donnelly)

A: I can identify a few things here. The black along the bark could be sooty mold from sap-sucking insects. That is what they excrete along bark or on leaves. The damage and stress on those trees seems pretty far along. The heavy presence of lichens are a sign that the tree is in decline. If you cut the trunks down, all the way to the ground, you could leave two or three suckers coming up from the ground, let the strongest one stay in a year or so, and you’ll have a new crape myrtle.

Not worth using any insecticide or treatments at this point.


