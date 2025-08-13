Q: What is this beetle that seemed just smaller than the size of my fist?

A: I’ve been asked about identification for a number of beetles this summer.

This giant monster is a female Hercules beetle. The male can be a lighter color and typically has horns. They are known for their strength, though they are not a threat to humans. Fully grown, they can be two inches in length.

JAPANESE BEETLE

Japanese beetle (Washington State University)

This commonly recognized, iridescent beetle is a common pest to rose bushes. A systemic product like BioAdvanced Rose and Flower Care protect against beetles, and according to its label, is not harmful to pollinators when applied following label directions.

Sevin has been used for years to ward off Japanese beetles and other insects, but it is harmful to pollinators because the dust sticks to their hairs.

Japanese beetle traps can also be set away from prone plants, but based on newer research, these traps may end up attracting more of the offending pest. Better yet, scout out the adults and the grubs in early spring. Flick the adults off of rose bushes into a shallow bowl of soapy water.

STAG BEETLE

Stag beetle

Similar to the Hercules beetle, the Stag beetle is common throughout the United States. Adults eat tree sap and can feed on rotting and/or fresh fruit.

The male Stag beetle has strong pincers, or jaws, used for fighting other males. They can bite humans, but that’s not common.

