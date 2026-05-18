Q: What is the best mulch to use next to a house for a flower garden?

A: If you’ve had any history of termites, pine straw may be best. If not, it comes down to personal choice and budget.

Cypress mulch, pine straw, or pine bark nuggets can all be purchased by the bale or bag. Raking fallen leaves into beds and around trees is a free form of mulch!

Any mulch when applied at a depth of at least two to three inches is effective for weed control, moisture retention, and keeping the soil cool around plants.

Concerns about flammability have come up on my show before when discussing mulches. In the event of wildfires or a house fire, pine straw has the fastest rate of spread, though there are many variables to consider. To read more on research conducted by foresters with University of Florida and the USDA Forest Service, click here.

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