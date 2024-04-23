Q: Roses are filling out nicely, but there are small branches in the middle. Should I thin them out?

A: Even if roses were pruned in late winter, new spring growth will create small limbs that cross one another. When pruning anything, at anytime, it is always okay to prune dead limbs, those which are broken, dying or diseased, and crossing limbs/branches.

Along with this question was, “what bugs should I be looking out for?” GREAT looking ahead! For Knock Out roses, rose rosette is the top fatal disease. The virus is carried by a small mite which is hard for us to see. Bugs that you are likely to see on roses this summer are Japanese beetles, rose sawfly (pictured), thrips and aphids, though there are many others. Damage by all of these is obvious on a rose’s leaves. Beetles and rose sawfly can be handpicked off the plant. For heavy infestations, many rose care products are effective, but please read and follow label directions so as to protect unsuspecting pollinators visiting the plant.

What’s eating the leaves of my Knock Out roses? Rose sawfly larvae eating Knock Out rose leaves

©2024 Cox Media Group