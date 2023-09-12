On Air

Q: Our azalea leaves started to dry, and there’s something on them. What is the problem?

Azalea lacebug

A: These small, black spots are on the back or underside of the leaves, which makes me think those are the shells of old lacebugs. It is much easier to manage azalea lacebugs in spring or summer than it is in August! Not much to do now, since they’ve already sucked the sap out of many of the leaves. The infestation isn’t usually enough to kill the shrubs. But getting ahead of those bugs with a spring insecticide application will be good prevention! Always read and follow label directions. Be conscious of bees and other pollinators when applying and reading the label carefully. A systemic drench (applied to the base of the plant) is safer for beneficial insects who visit the flowers.

