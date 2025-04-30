Q: My hostas and hollyhocks look sick. What is going on?

A: Let’s start with the worse of the two situations. Appears to me that the hostas are showing early signs of Hosta Virus X, which, much like Rose Rosette Virus, is not curable.

Leaves will start to show that mottling discoloration and even take weird shape, often twisted, wrinkled or lumpy.

The virus is spread by infected sap, whether it’s on a gardener’s tools, gloves or from shared plants. Immediately pull up and destroy infected plants.

The hollyhocks have a fungal disease, affectionately known as hollyhock rust. It starts as yellowish spots on top of the leaves, then small holes develop and fungal bumps can be spotted on the undersides of the leaves.

Once fungus is identified, fungicide applications won’t cure it but can prevent further spread. It’s important to rotate two or more fungicides with different active ingredients so the fungus won’t become resistant.

To prevent disease on many plants, always allow for good air flow/circulation around the plant (plant spacing is important) and avoid overhead watering.

Hollyhock rust Common fungus on hollyhocks

©2025 Cox Media Group