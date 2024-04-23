Q: Mine is not a huge yard, but how can I get this grass looking nice?

A: Based on the pictures submitted (not the one seen here), it’s likely Bermuda. The soil looks compacted, so run an aerator over it this summer to poke holes in the ground. Always aerate only when the grass is actively growing. Put some seed down after that. Keep it watered this summer, and you’ll have some grass grow!

Summer maintenance is very important. Proper irrigation, preferably in the earliest part of the day and at about an inch a week, is crucial in those hot, summer months. Provide supplemental watering if rainfall isn’t enough. And regular mowing, keeping the grass between one to two inches high, prevents diseases and threatens weeds.

Good time to share this! https://turf.caes.uga.edu/publications/Lawn_Care_Calendars.html

