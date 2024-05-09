Q: I’ve noticed a swarm of honey bees going in and out of the brick of my home. What do I do?

A: If our home is good enough for us, it’s good enough for honey bees! Coming in and out of a small opening at the top of an exterior wall gives a swarm the height of protection, and dry and sheltered safety from the elements. Having a swarm extracted can be expensive and may involve removing an entire wall.

According to the Metro Atlanta Beekeepers Association website, “Honey bees are the only type of bee that swarms. It is a reproductive strategy of the bees, creating two or more new colonies from the original one. Swarming occurs mostly in the spring.”

Honey bees are extremely valuable, so please do not exterminate them. Beekeepers are at the ready to give a swarm a new home. The honey bee hotline is 812-369-0401. Observations about the swarm are helpful to the beekeepers prior to them coming out, so check out their list of questions here.

A beekeeper in Arizona made national news recently for allowing a Major League Baseball game to resume! See that heroic story here!

