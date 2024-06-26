Q: I need help identifying a problem with my yellow squash plants. They are deteriorating. Why?

A: Squash vine borer is very active this time of year. They overwinter in the soil, and once they emerge, the larvae bore into the stems close to the soil surface. From a distance, the first sign is sudden wilting of the entire vine. Upon closer inspection, holes and sawdust-like debris are obvious at the base of the stems.

There are a few ways to go about preventing damage. First, scout for the adult moths who will be laying the eggs. Chemical controls can be used as soon as vines begin to run but need to be repeated. Read and follow label directions. Finally, avoid the problem all together with crop rotation. Don’t plant squash and pumpkins in the same place as last year, so as to avoid the squash vine borers overwintering in the soil. Plants like tomatoes, peppers and beans are unaffected by this pest.

©2024 Cox Media Group