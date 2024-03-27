Q: Carpenter bees are already driving us crazy when we sit on our deck. What can we do?

A: If it’s raining sawdust from your home and deck, you’ve got carpenter bees! They began to emerge a few weeks ago, and they’re here to stay. Many most likely overwintered in galleries they chewed into your wood last year. And females are flying around hunting for susceptible, soft wood where they can chew new holes for new nests. Carpenter bees will often avoid chemical pressure-treated wood and wood with oil based or polyurethane paint.

Despite the fact that they fly right up to us sometimes, males can’t sting and females rarely do. They’re just a nuisance. Traps can be constructed and hung near areas of activity. Targeted insecticides can be sprayed on wood surfaces, but they require reapplication. It may be more beneficial to treat each hole with a spray or dust. Then seal holes with dowel rods, plastic wood, or steel wool.

