Helping wildlife, and keeping yourself safe

A couple of weeks ago, on my way in to do the radio show, I slammed on the brakes just in time to avoid running over a large snapping turtle. It was the size of a basketball, just chilling on my side of the road outside my neighborhood.

Despite the fact it was 5 a.m., I turned on my hazard lights and stopped. Not realizing it was a snapping turtle, I made a gesture to pick it up by the sides of its shell and it hissed so loudly and moved so quickly, I immediately jumped back, heart racing! A nice man from Moncrief Heating and Air stopped to see if I was in distress. Though we worked together, we did everything wrong in our encounter with this large reptile.

We had good intentions to save it from the road. To empower you next time, here are some tips from U.S. Fish & Wildlife.

- Identify it. The common Eastern box turtle is tame and small enough for you to touch. A large snapping turtle however can crane its neck and bite, so do NOT pick it up by the sides of its shell. Plus, it could weigh up to 30 pounds!

- Move it across the road, pointed in the direction it was heading. Though you may not see anything attractive over there, the turtle knows. Wash hands afterwards.

- Do NOT pick one up by the tail, as you may injure it.

- For a snapping turtle, stand behind it and scoot it on to something, like a large shovel or a floor mat.

- If one is in the yard, look for its nest because this is the time of year for eggs. Leave them undisturbed, but keep kids and pets away.

It’s the time of year for snake encounters too, and they can be startling! Make noise while working outside, and watch where you’re reaching and stepping. Odds are it’ll slither away and go about its business. Clear debris piles of wood and leaves from frequented outdoor areas, and don’t fall for ‘snake repellent’ products.

Did you know it’s illegal to kill a non-venomous snake here in Georgia?? (O.C.G.A. 27-1-28). Snakes are beneficial creatures. The Eastern Kingsnake for example not only eats small animals such as mice, rats, lizards, and frogs, but most importantly, they also eat the venomous copperheads!

Click here to see the 7 venomous snakes found in Georgia, according to UGA’s Savannah River Ecology Lab.

Lastly, many songbirds are still nesting. This means active nests in trees, bushes, and in bluebird boxes. It also means more activity at feeders. It’s fun to see the parents teaching young fledglings how to feed, as they squawk and flutter their wings.

Keep feeders clean to limit the transmission of disease, as songbirds aren’t typically communal feeders. It is recommended to clean out bluebird nest boxes in between broods to prevent mites. Wear gloves and even a mask, as this is dusty work. Always wash hands after handling nests, feeders, and bird baths.

Taking the time to be careful outdoors can reward us with beautiful interactions with wildlife!

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