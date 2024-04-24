Doing your ceiling like this will save time and money…

Q – Since I am spending so much more time in my basement office, I am going to finish out the rest of my basement. I am not too thrilled about installing a drop ceiling, but want to do something.

What do you recommend?

Randy in Jonesboro

A - I have a great idea for you. It’s easy to apply and it’s cost effective.

Spray paint the ceiling black.

By spraying the ceiling black you will help make the ceiling and all the stuff up there kind of disappear, which is a good thing.

One small tip – it is best to do this before you finish the rest of the basement and not at the end of the project.

While you are spraying the ceiling black you could easily make a mess with either over-sprayed paint or paint dripping on the floor.

While you might not think that this is a big deal, it could represent enough of a problem to have the wife yell at you for, oh I don’t know, say the better part of an entire three-day Memorial Day weekend up to and including the car ride to the neighbor’s bar-b-que on Sunday night even though you didn’t say anything to her about how bad her wallpaper job in the spare bedroom looks.

I’m just saying….

