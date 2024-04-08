April is National Garden Month

There is so much going through a gardener’s mind this month, and my own as I write this. In Georgia, blooming azaleas signal the kickoff to spring planting, plus the weather is great!

What does national garden month signify? Well, to this gardener, it is in the heart of the season where the tone is set for the rest of the year. What vegetables will I grow to bless my family with? What will be the color palette for my landscape? How’s the health of my lawn, and what can I do to improve it? How do I get ahead of pests? These are all challenges to be dealt with in the coming months, and I for one want to tackle all of those as resourcefully and responsibly as I can.

A vegetable garden will only be as good as the soil in which it is planted. Invest money in good, well-sourced garden soil and add organic matter. Next, start with healthy plants, grown from reputable seed or disease free plants. Most, if not all, summer vegetables thrive on at least 6 hours of sunlight, but prefer even more. Have a plan in place for those hot, dry months. Make sure the garden location is accessible to an ample water source, like the hose, a rain barrel, or within easy walking distance carrying a full watering can. Plan for days or weeks when it won’t be looked after. Finally, remember “the best fertilizer is the gardener’s shadow”, a popular Chinese gardening proverb. Make daily visits to the garden to water, scout out pests, identify diseases early, and harvest on time.

It’s now pretty likely that the last chance for another N. Georgia freeze has passed, so get to planting! Waiting until April 15th, Tax Day, is a good, general rule of thumb followed by gardeners in this area. Buy up colorful annuals like calibrachoa, primrose, geraniums, begonias and coleus. These will do great in either containers or beds, just make sure they’re going to drain well. There are many shrubs too that add varying degrees of foliage color to the landscape. Consider anise, ‘Sunshine’ ligustrum, ‘Kaleidoscope’ abelia, and gold mop cypress.

Shop local! Check with your county Extension office or find the nearest Master Gardener group or local garden club on social media to learn about their plant sales. These groups often host such sales a couple of times a year to raise money to put towards projects in the community! I have purchased many great perennials this way.

No matter the time and effort put into a lawn, there WILL be weeds, just as there’s rain. It’s guaranteed! Instead of throwing good money after bad on herbicides and lawn treatments, invest the time into making and keeping the turf as strong and healthy as it can be. This means proper amounts of water and fertilizer, maintaining timely mowing, aerating, and installing the right grass for the right situation. Lawn care calendars for each turf grass type in Georgia can be found here.

When it comes to unwanted pests, be it mosquitoes or deer, don’t mindlessly just reach for a chemical solution. Think through the problem. Wildlife experts consider the H.E.R.L. model. It is as follows:

H- Habitat Modification or Harassment. This includes removing standing water to deter mosquitoes or clearing brush piles or debris, areas where snakes will hunt for rodents

E- Exclusion. This could be screening or enclosing a deck to keep it insect-free or fencing in a yard to keep deer and others out.

R- Removal or Repellents. Shop for dunks and body sprays to keep biting insects away and taste and smell repellents for unwanted wildlife.

L- Lethal Control. But before swatting at a bee, consider if it’s even a type that stings, whether or not it’s a beneficial pollinator or if it’s just being drawn to something nearby that can be relocated, like a pot of flowers right next to the patio set. For more on safely eliminating nuisance wildlife, read this publication by UGA Extension.

