Georgia parliament cancels session after building damaged during huge protests

TBILISI, Georgia — (AP) — The parliament of Georgia cancelled its Thursday plenary session following massive protests against a proposed law that critics fear will stifle media freedom and endanger the country's bid for membership in the European Union.

The parliament’s announcement said the cancellation was connected to damage the building suffered during Wednesday protests in which police used water cannon, tear gas and pepper spray against the tens of thousands of demonstrators.

The legislature on Wednesday approved a second reading of the bill that would require media and non-commercial organizations to register as “pursuing the interests of a foreign power" if they receive more than 20% of funding from abroad.

The third and final reading was expected in mid-May and it was not clear if the cancellation of Thursday's session would affect the bill's progress. The ruling Georgian Dream party withdrew a similar proposal last year after large crowds protested.

Protesters denounce the bill as “the Russian law” because neighboring Russia uses similar legislation to stigmatize independent news media and organizations critical of the Kremlin.

Eighty-three of Georgia’s 150 lawmakers approved the bill in its second reading, while 23 voted against it.

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili, increasingly at odds with the governing party, has criticized the bill and vowed to veto it if it is passed by Parliament. But the governing party can overrule the veto and ask the parliamentary speaker to sign the bill into law.

The EU’s foreign policy arm earlier this month also criticized Georgian Dream’s decision to reintroduce the law, which it said “raises serious concerns” around media freedom in the country — something it called “crucial for the EU accession process.”

