Washington DC braces for possible unrest due to Election 2024 results

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Secret Service has put up new eight-foot tall metal fences around several key sites including the White House and the Vice President’s residence.

Businesses have also been seen boarding up windows.

Capitol police increased staffing while D.C. officers will work 12 hour shifts. The D.C. police chief said they are ready to handle many different scenarios.

According to officials, Capitol police arrested a man with a torch and flare gun who attempted to enter the Capitol Visitor Center on Tuesday.

Commenting on the incident, U.S Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger said, “He had papers with him that he said was his intent to deliver them to Congress. We are still going through all of those papers quite a bit.”

The suspect is in custody. Officers also recovered his car nearby.



