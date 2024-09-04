Vigil, night of prayer scheduled after deadly mass shooting at Apalachee High School

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia community is reeling after a mass shooting at Apalachee High School in Barrow County killed four people and injured nine people on Wednesday morning.

The incident unfolded around 10:20 a.m. when officers from multiple agencies and Fire/EMS personnel were dispatched to the high school after reports of an active shooter. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, school resource officers quickly responded to the situation and the shooter surrendered to them.

The GBI said two students and two teachers were among the dead.

A community vigil and a night of prayer are both scheduled at 7 p.m. on Wednesday including one at Bethlehem Church at 1250 Tom Miller Rd. in Bethlehem, one at Jug Tavern Park in Winder, according to officials.

According to the Winder Facebook page, “the City of Winder will open Jug Tavern Park up to the community tonight at 7 p.m. for a time to be together and grieve for the horrific events that unfolded in Barrow County today.”

“Join us for a night of prayer and support for our community in the midst of tragedy. All are welcome. Tonight from 7:00 - 8:00 PM at our 316 Campus or live on YouTube and Facebook,” the post read. Bethlehem Church is located at 548 Christmas Ave.

The shooter has been identified as 14-year-old Colt Gray, who has been charged with murder and will be charged as an adult, according to the GBI.

Dozens of law enforcement and emergency vehicles surrounded the school. At least one air ambulance took a patient from the scene. Georgia State Patrol troopers as well as deputies from Barrow and Winder counties responded.

Agents from the FBI and the GBI are also assisting in the investigation.