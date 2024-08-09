News

Vehicle rams into front of CVS in Atlanta overnight so thieves can snatch ATM

Car smashes into front of Atlanta CVS (WSB-TV)

ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a vehicle rammed into the front of an Atlanta pharmacy overnight.

Officers were called to the CVS on Cascade Road near Benjamin E. Mays Drive just after 4 a.m.

Police tell Gehlbach the vehicle crashed into the building in what appears to be an attempted smash and grab robbery.

The store’s manager confirmed that the ATM was taken out of the store.

The vehicle has already been removed, but there’s still a large hole in the front of the building.

Gehlbach says the vehicle appears to have also driven through metal shutters on the windows.


