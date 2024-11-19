Ukraine fires US-made longer-range missiles into Russia

Ukraine has fired US-made ATACMS missiles into Russia’s Bryansk region, Russia’s Defense Ministry said, after the Biden administration gave Kyiv the green light to use the longer-range weapons against targets inside Russia.

At 3:25 a.m. local time (7:25 p.m. ET), Ukraine fired six ballistic missiles at a facility in Bryansk, the ministry said.

“According to confirmed information, American-made ATAMCS. operational-tactical missiles were used,” it said.

Russian air defenses shot down five of the missiles and another was damaged. Fragments from the damaged missile fell on the territory of a military facility, causing a fire that has since been extinguished. There were no casualties or damage.

The attack would mark the first time Ukraine has used the longer-range American weapons to strike targets deep inside Russia. Kyiv has not immediately responded to the report.

This is a developing story and will be updated.