Ukraine fires US-made longer-range missiles into Russia

By By Christian Edwards and Kostyantyn Gak, CNN

Russia Ukraine war In this photo provided by the Press Service Of The President Of Ukraine on Nov. 19, 2024, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy listens to the national anthem before his speech at Verkhovna Rada in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Press Service Of The President Of Ukraine via AP) (Uncredited/AP)

Ukraine has fired US-made ATACMS missiles into Russia’s Bryansk region, Russia’s Defense Ministry said, after the Biden administration gave Kyiv the green light to use the longer-range weapons against targets inside Russia.

At 3:25 a.m. local time (7:25 p.m. ET), Ukraine fired six ballistic missiles at a facility in Bryansk, the ministry said.

“According to confirmed information, American-made ATAMCS. operational-tactical missiles were used,” it said.

Russian air defenses shot down five of the missiles and another was damaged. Fragments from the damaged missile fell on the territory of a military facility, causing a fire that has since been extinguished. There were no casualties or damage.

The attack would mark the first time Ukraine has used the longer-range American weapons to strike targets deep inside Russia. Kyiv has not immediately responded to the report.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

