Woman scratches off $25M lottery winner, hides ticket, goes on vacation

A Massachusetts woman who won $25 million in a scratch-off game was not overwhelmed. After all, she won $1 million playing a similar game in 2006. So, taking a vacation before cashing in her latest winnings seemed like the right thing to do.

According to a news release from the Massachusetts Lottery, Desiree Fortini-Craft, of Hyde Park, is the third and final $25 million grand prize winner in the “Billion Dollar Extravaganza” $50 instant game.

She scratched off her winner several weeks ago and stashed it in a “secure place” before taking a vacation to Aruba, WFXT-TV reported. She claimed the ticket after returning from her trip, according to the television station.

That is one way to pay off vacation bills.

According to lottery officials, Fortini-Craft decided to take a lump-sum total of $16,250,000 before taxes. She bought the winner at Baker Street Market in West Roxbury.

In addition to paying off her vacation bills, Fortini-Craft said she plans to use her new windfall to pay off her three daughters’ student loans, lottery officials said. She also plans to buy a new car and make “some other big family purchases.”

Just in time for Christmas.