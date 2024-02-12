Usher, Jennifer Goicoechea get marriage license

It was a big week for Usher. Not only did he take center field for the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show, he also is taking the plunge with his longtime girlfriend.

The singer, whose full name is Usher Raymond IV and his girlfriend, Jennifer Goicoechea got a marriage license on Feb. 8 in Clark County, Nevada. Clark County is also where Las Vegas is located.

A search of county records shows that the couple obtained a license but a certificate had not been filed as of Monday morning. The county clerk’s website says, “Marriage Officiants have ten(10) calendar days by law to deliver Marriage Certificates to our office for filing.”

TMZ reported that the license is good for a year.

The couple’s relationship was first made public when they attended the 40th birthday party of Keith Thomas in June 2019, People magazine reported.

They have two children together, daughter Sovereign Bo, born in 2020 and son Sire Castrello, born in 2021.

He also has two sons — Usher V and Naviyd Ely — with ex-wife Tameka Foster. Usher and Foster got divorced in 2009. He was also married to Grace Miguel, but got divorced in 2018, Entertainment Weekly reported.

The publication pointed out that the singer kept his left hand covered with gloves during his Super Bowl halftime performance.

In addition to the marriage license and the Super Bowl show, Usher also dropped his 9th studio album, “Coming Home” last week. He also wrapped up his “My Way Las Vegas” residency in December.

