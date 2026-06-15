US Sen. Mitch McConnell admitted to hospital

Sen. Mitch McConnell, the former U.S. Senate majority leader, was hospitalized on Sunday, his office said in a statement.

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McConnell, 84, a seven-term Republican senator from Kentucky, announced last year he would not seek reelection.

“Senator McConnell was admitted to the hospital this morning,” his spokesperson, David Popp, said in a statement that was reported by The Washington Post and CNN. “He is receiving excellent care.”

Popp did not release any other details about McConnell’s condition.

McConnell was the longest-serving Senate leader in U.S. history before giving up his post as Republican leader in February 2024.

McConnell has faced several health issues over the past few years. In February, he experienced flu-like symptoms and checked himself into a hospital.

He fell before a Senate vote in October 2025, and in December 2024, he sprained his wrist and suffered a scratch on his face after falling during a lunch held for Republicans.

McConnell also froze while speaking with reporters during a news conference in the Capitol in 2023.

In 2019, he fractured his shoulder after he tripped and fell at his home in Kentucky.

McConnell was first elected to the Senate in 1984 and became leader of the Republican conference in 2007 after four years in the GOP’s No. 2 leadership position.

Republican Rep. Andy Barr, endorsed by President Donald Trump, will face Democratic former state lawmaker Charles Booker in the November election to replace McConnell, CNN reported.

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