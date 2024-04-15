Trump’s hush money trial: Jury selection to begin (live updates)

Jury selection begins Monday in the first criminal trial of former President Donald Trump, who faces charges related to payments made to keep quiet allegations that he had an extramarital affair before he won the race for the White House in 2016.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday morning at a courthouse in New York. The trial, which is the first of its kind against a former president, is expected to last six to eight weeks.

Trump has denied all wrongdoing, saying that the case is part of a witch hunt aimed at hurting him politically during the 2024 presidential race. He is the presumptive Republican nominee for president and expected to face President Joe Biden in November.

Judge says he will allow testimony from former Playboy model

Update 10:55 a.m. EDT April 15: Testimony will be allowed into the record from former Playboy model Karen McDougal, whose claims she had an extramarital affair with Trump were also part of an alleged “catch and kill” scheme ahead of the 2016 presidential election, CNN reported.

New York Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan said he will allow testimony, but not about allegations that Trump continued his affair while his wife, Melania Trump, was pregnant with their son Barron and after she gave birth, according to CNN.

“At this moment, the prejudicial value of that exceeds the probative value,” the judge said.

National Enquirer stories will be allowed into evidence, judge rules

Update 10:45 a.m. EDT April 15: New York Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan said he will allow National Enquirer stories that attacked Trump’s opponents in the 2016 presidential election into evidence, CNN reported.

His ruling came after he said that prosecutors showed there was an understanding at the company that owned the National Enquirer, American Media Inc. or AMI, that “certain things would be done and wouldn’t be done” at the company, according to CNN.

Judge denies request to expand scope of juror questioning

Update 10:35 a.m. EDT April 15: New York Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan declined a request from Trump’s attorneys to widen the scope of questioning for jurors beyond a 42-point questionnaire released last week, Reuters and NBC News reported.

“This is by far the most exhaustive questionnaire this court has ever used,” Merchan said, according to Reuters. “There will be no doubt whatsoever about what potential jurors think about Mr. Trump, the prosecutors or this case.”

Judge again declines to recuse himself from case

Update 10:15 a.m. EDT April 15: New York Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan on Monday denied a bid from Trump to recuse himself from the case on the basis that he has a conflict of interest, Reuters reported.

Trump argued that Merchan should step back because of his daughter’s work for a political consulting firm that had Democratic clients, according to the news agency.

Last year, Merchan denied to recuse himself under a similar request from Trump after an ethics panel found that his daughter’s work did not pose reasonable questions about his impartiality, The Guardian reported.

Court convenes in New York

Update 10:05 a.m. EDT April 15: The clerk called the case in New York on Monday morning after New York Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan took the bench, Reuters reported.

“This is the people of the state of New York vs. Donald J. Trump,” the clerk said, according to CNN.

Merchan told attorneys that he would begin proceedings Monday with “a couple of loose ends that we have to go over before we get started,” The Guardian reported. He began with a motion to have him removed from the case, according to CNN.

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg enters courtroom

Update 10 a.m. EDT April 15: Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has entered the courtroom where Trump is awaiting the start of jury selection in his trial for falsifying business records, according to The Guardian and CNN.

New York Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan has not yet arrived in court, the news network reported.

Trump awaiting the start of jury selection in New York

Update 9:50 a.m. EDT April 15: Trump took a seat Monday at the defense table in a New York courtroom as he faces trial on charges of falsifying business records.

He was flanked by attorneys Todd Blanche, Emil Bove and Susan Necheles, according to The Associated Press. Before jury selection begins, there will be discussion of trial-related matters, The Guardian reported.

Hundreds of people are expected to be questioned Monday as part of the jury selection process.

Trump: ‘Nothing like this has ever happened before’

Update 9:35 a.m. EDT April 15: While walking into the courtroom on Monday, Trump spoke briefly with reporters, highlighting the historic nature of the trial against him.

“Nothing like this has ever happened before,” he said. “There’s never been anything like it.”

He repeated his claims of innocence and political persecution.

“Again, it’s a case that should never have been brought,” he said. “It’s an assault on America, and that’s why I’m very proud to be here. It’s an assault on our country.”

Trump says: ‘They’re not coming after me, they’re coming after you’

Update 9:30 a.m. EDT April 15: Trump has not spoken to reporters yet as he awaits the start of jury selection in his criminal trial in New York. However, he has shared his thoughts on social media.

Posting on his Truth Social platform on Monday morning, he wrote, “When I walk into that courtroom, I know I will have the love of 200 million Americans behind me, and I will be FIGHTING for the FREEDOM of 325 MILLION AMERICANS!”

What questions could jurors be asked during jury selection?

Update 9:25 a.m. EDT April 15: Last week, Judge Juan Merchan released a questionnaire including 42 questions for potential jurors in the Trump trial.

They included general questions, such as where the potential juror lives, and questions focused on the case, such as if they have strong feelings about former presidents being charged in state courts.

Things to know about the case

Update 9:15 a.m. EDT April 15: Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced in March 2023 that a grand jury had indicted Trump. He was charged with 34 counts of first-degree falsifying business records, charges he strongly denied.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 15: Former President Donald Trump departs Trump Tower en-route to Manhattan Criminal Court on April 15, 2024 in New York City. Jury selections are set to begin in the former president's criminal trial. Trump faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first of his criminal cases to go to trial. This is the first-ever criminal trial against a former president of the United States. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

