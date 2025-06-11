TikTok star-turned-singer, Addison Rae changes name

Addison Rae has made a big change to her name.

Addison Rae Easterling has dropped Rae and is now going by only Addison, People magazine reported.

She made the announcement on the YouTube show “Feeding Starving Celebrities” with Quen Blackwell.

She told Blackwell that she had not spoken about it much publicly, “But I said it in an interview, I was just like ‘Oh I think I’ve you know I’ve grown past just being called Addison Rae.’ And then the album being named ”Addison" kind of was like a tie-in for that.”

The self-titled album is her first and was released on June 6, E! News reported.

The singer’s name change also has another perk.

“Whoever knows me as Addison Rae and knew me as Addison Rae will always know me as that anyways. I just am tired of also signing Addison Rae. It’s really long.”

“I just would rather sign ‘Addison,’” she added. “And then I was like, ‘Yeah, it just makes more sense because like it’s going back to the roots really.’”

