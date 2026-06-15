Taylor Swift’s courtside seat from Cavs-Knicks playoff game fetches $7K at auction

Sitting courtside at an NBA playoff game can be pricey, but collectors can still own a bit of memorabilia from pro basketball’s postseason.

The chairs that celebrities Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce and others sat in during Games 3 and 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals in Cleveland were sold at auction on Sunday, The Athletic reported.

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The Cleveland Cavaliers and memorabilia company The Realest auctioned off the courtside chairs from Eastern Conference Finals Games 3 and 4 against the New York Knicks at Rocket Arena.

In addition to the folding chairs used during Game 3 by Swift and Kelce, the auction company also sold the seats that were occupied by actor Timothée Chalamet, businessKylie Jenner, actor Ben Stiller and rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

Swift’s chair had the most interest and sold for $7,000, The Athletic reported. According to the auction listing, 40 people bid on the right to own the chair.

The winning bid was the largest among celebrities. According to The Athletic, Jenner’s chair from Game 4 was next at $1,505. Kelce’s seat brought in $1,405, while a bidder paid $1,202 for the Game 4 chair used by Chalamet.

Taylor's chair: The chair used by the pop superstar during Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference final in Cleveland was sold at auction for $7,000. (The Realest)

Stiller’s chair from Game 4 fetched $732, while longtime Cleveland resident Kelly’s chair went for $635.

According to the Realest website, portions of the total proceeds from this item will benefit Heights Schools Foundation initiatives, to help students throughout the Cleveland Heights city school district thrive.

Kelce, an Ohio native, grew up in the Cleveland Heights area.

The Cavaliers announced their partnership with The Realest in February, The Athletic reported.

The Los Angeles-based memorabilia company also has deals in place with the Philadelphia Eagles, MLS, the Big Ten, and the MLB Players Association. It was founded by Scott Keeney, who is better known as DJ Skee, according to the sports news website.

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