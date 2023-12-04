‘Supernatural’ actor Mark Sheppard says he had ‘six massive heart attacks’ last week

Actor Mark Sheppard is recovering after suffering a cardiac emergency Friday, according to CNN.

Sheppard, who portrayed the character Crowley in “Supernatural,” collapsed in his kitchen, his Instagram account said.

According to Sheppard, the type of heart attack he suffered left him with a chance at survival at “virtually nil,” TMZ reported.

"Supernatural" actor Mark Sheppard says he had "six massive heart attacks" https://t.co/aiwGV4nON7 — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 4, 2023

“Six massive heart attacks later, and being brought back from dead 4 times I apparently had a 100% blockage in my LAD,” Sheppard wrote in the caption alongside a photo of himself in a hospital bed.

The actor thanked first responders, medical staff and his wife.

“They went above and beyond,” Sheppard replied to the fire department. “Brought me back 3 times and delivered me safe to St. Joseph’s. Beat 100 pc occlusion in the widowmaker.”

According to the Cleveland Clinic, “a widowmaker heart attack happens when you have a blockage in the biggest artery in your heart. That means blood can’t move through your left anterior descending (LAD) artery, which provides 50% of your heart muscle’s blood supply. Immediate treatment is crucial for a chance at survival.”

In addition to “Supernatural,” Sheppard starred in “Battlestar Galactica,” “Firefly,” “Leverage,” “Doctor Who,” “In the Name of the Father,” and other television and movie roles.



