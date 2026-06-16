‘Stand by Me’ actor Corey Feldman hospitalized

LOS ANGELES — “Stand by Me” actor Corey Feldman was hospitalized on Monday after experiencing a medical emergency during a cross-country flight to Los Angeles, his publicist confirmed.

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Feldman, 54, was met by paramedics after landing at Los Angeles International Airport, USA Today reported. He was admitted to an area hospital and is awaiting results while “resting overnight.”

The newspaper has reached out to the Los Angeles Fire Department for more information. Fire officials confirmed that a 54-year-old man was taken to a hospital but did not elaborate.

TMZ was the first outlet to report Feldman’s illness.

The “Goonies” child actor tweeted several hours later on social media that he “was OK.”

“It was def scary, & Im here in the hospital its true, but I think Ill be OK,” Feldman wrote in all capital letters. “All signs look good as of now. Ill upd8 you when I know more.”

THANK U ALL 4 THE #LOVE & CONCERN 2DAY, IT WAS DEF SCARY, & IM HERE IN THE HOSPITAL ITS TRUE, BUT I THINK ILL B OK, ALL SIGNS LOOK GOOD AS OF NOW. ILL UPD8 U WHEN I KNOW MORE! HOWEVER 2DAY THERE WAS A BIG SET OF ANNOUNCEMENTS THAT KINDA GOT OVERSHADOWED: https://t.co/HhsmAf5zRY — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) June 16, 2026

Feldman added that the medical scare overshadowed the announcement that he was releasing a new single.

According to a news release, the song, “What Am I Here 4?” will debut on all major streaming platforms on June 22.

Feldman was in Indianapolis on Saturday and Chicago the following day to participate in Stand by Me Live, an event featuring Feldman and his costars Jerry O’Connell and Wil Wheaton and celebrating the 1986 coming-of-age film.

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