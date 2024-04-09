Solar eclipse 2024: Bonnie Tyler’s ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ surges on Spotify

Bonnie Tyler’s No. 1 hit from four decades ago overshadowed Monday’s total eclipse of the sun, thanks to Spotify.

>> Read more trending news

The 72-year-old Welsh singer’s 1983 power ballad, “Total Eclipse of the Heart,” received 50% more searches on Spotify leading up to the total eclipse that tracked across the United States.

The song also reached No. 2 on the Apple charts and No. 1 among iTunes users in the U.S., CBS News reported.

Tyler’s song was the most popular song added to user-generated “eclipse” playlists on Spotify in the United States, according to CNN. Spotify said searches for “eclipse” went up 7,660% on Monday, KFDW-TV reported.

It was among the favorites normally reserved for eclipses, CBS News reported. Other songs included “Ain’t No Sunshine” by Bill Withers, “Here Comes the Sun” by The Beatles, “Eclipse” by Pink Floyd, “Bad Moon Rising” by Creedence Clearwater Revival and “Black Hole Sun” by Soundgarden.

“Total Eclipse of the Heart” also received extensive play on news organizations, particularly on cable and commercial television.

The song originally entered the Billboard Hot 100 on July 16, 1983, according to Billboard. It spent 29 weeks in the Hot 100 and peaked at No. 1 on Oct. 1, 1983, where it remained for four weeks.

It was the second of her two top-10 hits, following “It’s A Heartache,” a raspier, hard-edged song that rose to No. 3 on June 24, 1978, according to Billboard.

Tyler has commented on the song’s popularity before, CNN reported. In 2021 she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, “Notifications are blowing up. *checks news* Ah. There’s an eclipse.”

Notifications are blowing up.

*checks news*

Ah. There's an eclipse — Bonnie Tyler (@BonnieTOfficial) June 10, 2021

The last time an eclipse happened in the U.S. in 2017, sales for downloads of the song increased more than 500%, according to Billboard.

That increased interest also benefits Tyler’s bank account, NPR implied, altering the song’s lyrics to read, “Turn around, bright eyes. You’ve got royalty checks.”

©2024 Cox Media Group