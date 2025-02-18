Shakira returns to stage after medical issue

An abdominal issue forced Shakira to cancel one show in Lima, Peru, over the weekend but she has returned to the stage once again.

She was able to perform on the second scheduled night of her shows in Lima’s Estadio Nacional stadium, The Associated Press reported.

Shakira was supposed to perform both Sunday and Monday night after landing in Peru on Friday, but Sunday’s show was canceled because of an abdominal issue, she said on X and other social media.

The “Try Everything” singer said her team was working on rescheduling the concert.

Her “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran” or “Women Don’t Cry Anymore” world tour just recently started in South America, and will begin her U.S. leg on May 13, in Charlotte, North Carolina, CNN reported.

0 of 25

©2024 Cox Media Group