Shakira cancels Lima concert after abdominal issue forces hospitalization

Shakira had to cancel her Feb. 16 concert in Lima, Peru, due to a medical issue.

She posted to Instagram that she had to go to an emergency room and that she had to cancel her appearance, CNN reported.

Shakira said it was due to an abdominal issue, but did not disclose specifics, Deadline reported.

“I am very sad to not be able to take (to) the stage today. I’ve been looking forward to reuniting with my incredible fans here in Peru,” Shakira wrote.

The concert’s promoters were working on getting a new date on the schedule.

The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer had a second Lima concert scheduled on Feb. 17, E! News reported.

The worldwide “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran” or “Women Don’t Cry Anymore” tour is hitting cities in South America, Mexico and the Dominican Republic before it hits the U.S., starting in Charlotte, North Carolina, on May 13.

The tour started on Feb. 11 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, E! News said.

She arrived in Lima on Friday, telling fans on social media on Saturday, “Thank you for such an emotional welcome, Lima” The Associated Press reported.

