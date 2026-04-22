Rihanna’s 7-month-old daughter makes magazine cover debut

It’s Rocki’s coming-out party -- and her mom is helping her celebrate.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky‘s third child, Rocki, made her public debut, as the 7-month-old girl posed with her mother on the cover of W Magazine‘s Pop Issue.

The nine-time Grammy Award-winning singer, 38, wore a Dior Haute Couture coat and lilac-colored hat along with a Cartier Collection necklace featuring purple gemstones, “Today” reported.

Rocki was garbed in a Dior Haute Couture diaper and delicate white headpiece, according to the website.

Rihanna touted her daughter, who was born in September 2025, in an Instagram post.

“Baby Rocki served sumn serious on her first cover,” Rihanna wrote. “Came on set and shut her mama dowwwnn!!!!”

“The haute couture diaper is definitely a first for Dior,” Jonathan Anderson, creative director of Dior, told W Magazine, according to Entertainment Weekly. “When Rihanna asks for something, she is already ahead of what is happening. She is thinking outside the box.

“When she has an idea, I’m always trusting in the process. I trust her implicitly on anything she feels that is right to do.”

A$AP Rocky, 37, told W Magazine that the “Diamond” singer has been an inspiration through the years.

“She has changed a lot because she became a mother in that time span, and that certainly changes you,” said the “Punk Rocky” singer, 37, a three-time Grammy Award nominee. “But this woman has always been magic.

“Philosophically, the way she operates is on another level. She is the most charming and genuine person on Earth. Her energy is unmatched -- one of a kind. I just adore her.”

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