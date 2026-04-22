Netflix streams Hulk Hogan documentary recorded months before his death

Netflix is pulling back the curtain on wrestling icon Hulk Hogan in its latest documentary.

The four-part “Hulk Hogan: Real American” program is now on the streaming platform and was recorded three months before he died of a heart attack in his Clearwater, Florida, home on July 24, 2025, People magazine reported.

The documentary by Bryan Storkel was produced to “humanize him and really get to know Terry Bollea, the person,” Fox News reported.

In the series, Hogan talked about his challenges with drugs and alcohol, as well as regrets over using a racial slur in reference to his daughter’s boyfriend in 2015.

During the interview, Hogan claimed he was taking more fentanyl than his doctors said they had ever seen a person take in 2009.

Hogan claimed he took fentanyl in several ways: two 80mg pills under the gums, two 300mg patches on his legs and six 1500mg lollipops, according to People.

He said he was in so much pain at the time that he had to sleep in a chair instead of a bed.

He had recently divorced his wife, Linda, and “gave her everything to get rid of her,” leaving him “broke” and back in the ring, People reported.

“Your wife’s divorcing you, your doctors are giving you fistfuls of pills that would kill a horse, and you’re chasing it down with a quart of vodka a day,” former wrestling executive Eric Bischoff said.

Former TNA, or Total Nonstop Wrestling, producer, Jeremy Borash, said in the series that they had planned for him to “be an active member of the roster,” but “it became very apparent very quickly he was in no shape to do that.”

He was last in a ring in 2012 and left TNA in 2013 at the end of his contract, TMZ reported.

As for the racial slur that he regrets, “I’m a person that got very mad over a personal situation. I used a word. Yeah, I regret it, because even under that heavy, crazy fire, I should have remained still and kept my mouth shut,” Hogan said in the series. “But what I said resonates and has an echo effect. It keeps vibrating for years.”

Still, the use of the word, and his response at the time to using it, saying, “It was a part of my daily environment,” and something he inherited from his upbringing.

His friend Jimmy Hart said the incident “hurt him.”

But, as People noted, he seemed to accept his role of some loving him and others hating him, at least for the documentary, saying, “I’m not looking for a legacy pat on the back, for sure.” He added, “Not everyone’s going to love you. Some people hate me, but I’m definitely the greatest wrestler of all time. I’m Hulk Hogan.”

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